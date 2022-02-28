FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Kendra Eash, 9:30 a.m., Eash Family residence, 56346 C.R. 43, Middlebury

Margaret Borkholder, 10 a.m., Bethel Mennonite Church

Susan L. Morris, 3 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Gregory Beck, 10 a.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa

Andrew E. Stoner, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

James F. Shrock, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Goshen

Charles R. Hernley, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

Laura Everest, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home

SERVICES THURSDAY

Susie Miller, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

Dorothy Pierson-Kramer, 11 a.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home

SERVICES FRIDAY

James Kelly, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Goshen

