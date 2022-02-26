SERVICES TODAY
Gary P. Kling, 11 a.m., Osceola United Methodist Church, Osceola
Benjamin Richards, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Loren V. Heacock, Visitation 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 12 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
Virginia C. Wysong, 12 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Penny S. Cripe, 1 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SUNDAY
Sara E. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Jason Lambright residence, 3220 S. 500 W., Topeka
Orvan A. Schrock, 9:30 a.m., Amos A. Beechy residence, 4870 S. 200 W., Wolcottville
SERVICES MONDAY
Susan L. Morris, 3 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Andrew E. Stoner, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
James F. Shrock, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Goshen
Charles R. Hernley, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Susie Miller, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.