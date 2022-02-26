FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Gary P. Kling, 11 a.m., Osceola United Methodist Church, Osceola

Benjamin Richards, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Loren V. Heacock, Visitation 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 12 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

Virginia C. Wysong, 12 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Penny S. Cripe, 1 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SUNDAY

Sara E. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Jason Lambright residence, 3220 S. 500 W., Topeka

Orvan A. Schrock, 9:30 a.m., Amos A. Beechy residence, 4870 S. 200 W., Wolcottville

SERVICES MONDAY

Susan L. Morris, 3 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Andrew E. Stoner, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

James F. Shrock, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Goshen

Charles R. Hernley, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Susie Miller, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you