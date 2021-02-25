SERVICES FRIDAY
Robert G. Moore, noon, River Oaks Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Lonnie E. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 7245 W. 1350 N., Nappanee
Nancy M. Morrison, 3 p.m., Palmer Funeral Home – Bubb Chapel, Mishawaka
SERVICES SUNDAY
Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
Oliver Yutzy, 2 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Lucile J. Chupp, 3 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Karla S. Rayburn, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.