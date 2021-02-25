Funeral services

SERVICES FRIDAY

Robert G. Moore, noon, River Oaks Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Lonnie E. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 7245 W. 1350 N., Nappanee

Nancy M. Morrison, 3 p.m., Palmer Funeral Home – Bubb Chapel, Mishawaka

SERVICES SUNDAY

Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen

Oliver Yutzy, 2 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Lucile J. Chupp, 3 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Karla S. Rayburn, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you