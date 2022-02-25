SERVICES TODAY
Rosetta M. Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Gary P. Kling, 11 a.m., Osceola United Methodist Church, Osceola
Benjamin Richards, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Loren V. Heacock, Visitation 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 12 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
Virginia C. Wysong, 12 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Penny S. Cripe, 1 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SUNDAY
Sara E. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Jason Lambright residence, 3220 S. 500 W., Topeka
Orvan A. Schrock, 9:30 a.m., Amos A. Beechy residence, 4870 S. 200 W., Wolcottville
SERVICES MONDAY
Susan L. Morris, 3 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Andrew E. Stoner, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Charles R. Hernley, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.