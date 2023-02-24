SERVICES TODAY
Curtis L. Porter, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home followed by graveside service at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen
Tiffany Runyon, 1 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Carla S. Oplinger, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
Judith Y. Houtz, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Carolyn F. Blosser, 12 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa
SERVICES FRIDAY, MARCh 3
Dorothy Gangwer, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 6
Ramona Kelly, 2:30 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 27
Barbara J. Igney, 1 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen