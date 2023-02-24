Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Curtis L. Porter, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home followed by graveside service at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen

Tiffany Runyon, 1 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Carla S. Oplinger, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Judith Y. Houtz, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Carolyn F. Blosser, 12 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES FRIDAY, MARCh 3

Dorothy Gangwer, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 6

Ramona Kelly, 2:30 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 27

Barbara J. Igney, 1 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen

