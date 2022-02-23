LAGRANGE [mdash] Melvin D. Fry, 66, LaGrange, died unexpectedly at 11:35 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, at Goshen Health Hospital. He was born Jan. 17, 1956, in LaGrange, to Dan J. and Lydia (Helmuth) Fry. On Nov. 17, 1976, in LaGrange, he married Rosetta Lehman. She survives. Survivors in addition …