SERVICES THURSDAY
Melvin “Jim” Yoder, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Rosetta M. Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Gary P. Kling, 11 a.m., Osceola United Methodist Church, Osceola
Benjamin Richards, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Loren V. Heacock, Visitation 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 12 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
Virginia C. Wysong, 12 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Penny S. Cripe, 1 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES TUESDAY
Andrew E. Stoner, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY, MAR. 2
Charles R. Hernley, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
