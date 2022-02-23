FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES THURSDAY

Melvin “Jim” Yoder, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Rosetta M. Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Gary P. Kling, 11 a.m., Osceola United Methodist Church, Osceola

Benjamin Richards, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Loren V. Heacock, Visitation 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 12 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

Virginia C. Wysong, 12 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Penny S. Cripe, 1 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES TUESDAY

Andrew E. Stoner, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY, MAR. 2

Charles R. Hernley, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

