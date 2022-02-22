FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Melvin D. Fry, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 3365 S. 300 W., LaGrange

SERVICES THURSDAY

Melvin “Jim” Yoder, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Gary P. Kling, 11 a.m., Osceola United Methodist Church, Osceola

Benjamin Richards, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Loren V. Heacock, Visitation 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 12 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY, MAR. 1

Andrew E. Stoner, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you