SERVICES TODAY
Melvin D. Fry, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 3365 S. 300 W., LaGrange
SERVICES THURSDAY
Melvin “Jim” Yoder, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Gary P. Kling, 11 a.m., Osceola United Methodist Church, Osceola
Benjamin Richards, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Loren V. Heacock, Visitation 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 12 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY, MAR. 1
Andrew E. Stoner, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.