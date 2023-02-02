FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Sylvia L. Whetstone, 10:30 a.m., Salem Mennonite Church, New Paris

Virginia Cordell, 11 a.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

Ruth Brant, 6 p.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Margo Shidler, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Lyle E. Becker, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Nila L. Mast, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen

Willis D. Guard, 12 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Terry L. Benn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Jewell J. Unzicker, 1 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 12

Wendy L. Nelson, 2 p.m., Rulli’s Italian Restaurant, Middlebury

SERVICES THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Elvin R. Slaight, 12 p.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

