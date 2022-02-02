SERVICES TODAY
Adalaide K. Doty, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa
SERVICES THURSDAY
Ronald L. Willard, 11 a.m., Zion Community Church, Millersburg
SERVICES FRIDAY
Caroline H. Byler, 9:30 a.m., Jonathan Yoder residence, 60845 SR 13, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Terry L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., LaVern Miller residence, 0075 S. 1150 W., Middlebury
Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86957193411?pwd=
Vn-VMK09nd0dFZytsb
UVtekRRbEZoZz09
Ruth M. Stump, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Dalores Egolf, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Jenna N. Zehr, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SUNDAY
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
SERVICES MONDAY
Bette M. Keim, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Ronald C. Sink, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Feedlot Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 28
William L. Baxter, 11 a.m., Riverbend Park, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
