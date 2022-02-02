Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Adalaide K. Doty, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES THURSDAY

Ronald L. Willard, 11 a.m., Zion Community Church, Millersburg

SERVICES FRIDAY

Caroline H. Byler, 9:30 a.m., Jonathan Yoder residence, 60845 SR 13, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Terry L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., LaVern Miller residence, 0075 S. 1150 W., Middlebury

Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86957193411?pwd=

Vn-VMK09nd0dFZytsb

UVtekRRbEZoZz09

Ruth M. Stump, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

Dalores Egolf, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Jenna N. Zehr, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SUNDAY

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES MONDAY

Bette M. Keim, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Ronald C. Sink, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Feedlot Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 28

William L. Baxter, 11 a.m., Riverbend Park, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you