SERVICES TODAY
Zachariah L. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Perry Hochstetler residence, 3575 E. 225 N., LaGrange
Steven H. Kohl, 10 a.m., New Paris Church of the Nazarene
Deloris Chiddister, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
Philip S. Miller, 11 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana
Brian C. Daub, 12 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bristol
Loeurm Ling, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Mabel M. Kauffman, 10:30 a.m., Salem Mennonite Church, New Paris
Michael L. Hall, 11 a.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren, Goshen
Clarice L. Juday, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, FEB. 26
Gary P. Kling, 11 a.m., Osceola United Methodist Church, Osceola
Loren V. Heacock, Visitation 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 12 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.