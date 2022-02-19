FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Zachariah L. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Perry Hochstetler residence, 3575 E. 225 N., LaGrange

Steven H. Kohl, 10 a.m., New Paris Church of the Nazarene

Deloris Chiddister, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Philip S. Miller, 11 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana

Brian C. Daub, 12 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bristol

Loeurm Ling, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Mabel M. Kauffman, 10:30 a.m., Salem Mennonite Church, New Paris

Michael L. Hall, 11 a.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Clarice L. Juday, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Gary P. Kling, 11 a.m., Osceola United Methodist Church, Osceola

Loren V. Heacock, Visitation 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 12 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

