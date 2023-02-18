Births

SERVICES TODAY

Alton Shelly, 11 a.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

Iva M. Sherck, 11:30 a.m. Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, Auburn

Charles Daub, 1 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bristol

Owen D. Schwartz, 1 p.m., Steve Borkholder residence, 72942 CR 101, Nappanee

Don L. Miller, 5 p.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Loring “Pete” Seaver, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Nazarene, New Paris

SERVICES MONDAY

Beulah I. Swihart, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Judith Y. Houtz, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 6

Ramona Kelly, 2:30 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 27

Barbara J. Igney, 1 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen

