Funeral Services

SERVICES THURSDAY

Bob Lesley, 12 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher-Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Elvin R. Slaight, 12 p.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

Willis “Ed” Stahley, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Anna Schlabach, 9:30 a.m., David Yoder residence, 5375 W. 100 S., LaGrange

Richard L. Lechlitner, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa

Berton E. Smith, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Kenlyn Haak, 11 a.m., Goshen First Brethren Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Alton Shelly, 11 a.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

Charles Daub, 1 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bristol

Don L. Miller, 5 p.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen

