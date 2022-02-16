Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Anna E. Miller, 10 a.m., Wednesday, Calvary Chapel, 66969 N. Centerville Road, Sturgis, Michigan

Vickie M. Marchand, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Armando Garza, Sr., 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home

SERVICES THURSDAY

Sarah Lantz, 10 a.m., Townline Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

Sandra L. Deters, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Michael K. Sprague, 11:11 a.m., Ligonier Christian Church, Ligonier

Donald L. Lukeman, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Paul V. Sands, 10 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

Dorothy M. Vance, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Steven H. Kohl, 10 a.m., New Paris Church of the Nazarene

Deloris Chiddister, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Philip S. Miller, 11 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana

Brian C. Daub, 12 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bristol

Loeurm Ling, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Clarice L. Juday, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

