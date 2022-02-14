Funeral services

SERVICES TUESDAY

Harry O. Christner, 10 a.m., New Life Fellowship, Topeka

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

10 a.m., Wednesday, Calvary Chapel, 66969 N. Centerville Road, Sturgis, Michigan

Vickie M. Marchand, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Armando Garza, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home

SERVICES THURSDAY

Sarah Lantz, 10 a.m, Townline Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

Sandra L. Deters, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Donald L. Lukeman, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Steven H. Kohl, 10 a.m., New Paris Church of the Nazarene

Brian C. Daub, 12 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bristol

Loeurm Ling, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY, FEB. 21

Clarice L. Juday, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you