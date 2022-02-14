SERVICES TUESDAY
Harry O. Christner, 10 a.m., New Life Fellowship, Topeka
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
10 a.m., Wednesday, Calvary Chapel, 66969 N. Centerville Road, Sturgis, Michigan
Vickie M. Marchand, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Armando Garza, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home
SERVICES THURSDAY
Sarah Lantz, 10 a.m, Townline Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
Sandra L. Deters, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Donald L. Lukeman, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Steven H. Kohl, 10 a.m., New Paris Church of the Nazarene
Brian C. Daub, 12 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bristol
Loeurm Ling, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY, FEB. 21
Clarice L. Juday, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
