SERVICES SUNDAY
Dale Yoder, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FEB. 28
Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
TOPEKA [mdash] Ida "Carolyn" Yoder, 83, of Topeka, left her earthly home at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 6, 1937, in LaGrange County, to Menno and Sue (Miller) Yoder. On July 2, 1955, she married Elmer W. Yoder. He died Oct. 4, 1991. Surviving are …
