FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Elizabeth Bender, 9:30 a.m., Mervin Miller residence, 3583 W. 700 S., Topeka

Paul H. Hamilton, 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

Annabelle C. Unternahrer, 10 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana

K. Wayne Newberry, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

James R. Lemarr, Sr., 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Harry O. Christner, 10 a.m., New Life Fellowship, Topeka

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Vickie M. Marchand, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES THURSDAY

Sandra L. Deters, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Donald L. Lukeman, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, Feb. 19

Steven H. Kohl, 10 a.m., New Paris Church of the Nazarene

Brian C. Daub, 12 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bristol

Loeurm Ling, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

