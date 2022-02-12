SERVICES TODAY
Elizabeth Bender, 9:30 a.m., Mervin Miller residence, 3583 W. 700 S., Topeka
Paul H. Hamilton, 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen
Annabelle C. Unternahrer, 10 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana
K. Wayne Newberry, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
James R. Lemarr, Sr., 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Harry O. Christner, 10 a.m., New Life Fellowship, Topeka
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Vickie M. Marchand, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES THURSDAY
Sandra L. Deters, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Donald L. Lukeman, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, Feb. 19
Steven H. Kohl, 10 a.m., New Paris Church of the Nazarene
Brian C. Daub, 12 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bristol
Loeurm Ling, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.