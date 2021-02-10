SERVICES TODAY
Nancy S. Hochstetler, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Willowdean G. Marks, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa
SERVICES FRIDAY
Ida “Carolyn” Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Dan Fry residence, 5300 S. Ind. 5, Topeka
Teresa A. Sweet, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Dale Yoder, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FEB. 28
Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.