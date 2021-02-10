SERVICES TODAY

Nancy S. Hochstetler, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Willowdean G. Marks, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES FRIDAY

Ida “Carolyn” Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Dan Fry residence, 5300 S. Ind. 5, Topeka

Teresa A. Sweet, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Dale Yoder, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FEB. 28

Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you