SERVICES TODAY

David Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Joe Schrock residence, 2780 N. 850 West, Shipshewana.

Theresa L. Hawkins, 5:30 p.m., Lifepoint Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY 

Nancy S. Hochstetler, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Willowdean G. Marks, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Teresa A. Sweet, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY  

Dale Yoder, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FEB. 28

Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen

