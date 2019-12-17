SERVICES TODAY

Nancy Brumbaugh Varnado, 10 a.m., graveside at Milford Cemetery

Floyd F. “Doc” Warren, 10 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Joanne Margaret Blosser, 11 a.m., St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Elkhart

SERVICES THURSDAY  

Sylvanus John Miller, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 980 2B Road, Nappanee

Wilma S. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Wilbur Troyer residence, 7865 W. 1050 N., Nappanee

Opal Grace Vance, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Katie V. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Daniel Lehman residence, 5105 S. 300 W., Topeka

Rudolph Miller, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee First Brethren Church, Nappanee

Todd J. Smeltzer, 1 p.m., Radiant Life Church, Sturgis

Mabel W. Smith Todd, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Penny Stroud, celebration of life, 7 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY  

Harold L. Weaver, 10:30 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart

Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen

