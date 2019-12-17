SERVICES TODAY
Nancy Brumbaugh Varnado, 10 a.m., graveside at Milford Cemetery
Floyd F. “Doc” Warren, 10 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
Joanne Margaret Blosser, 11 a.m., St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Elkhart
SERVICES THURSDAY
Sylvanus John Miller, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 980 2B Road, Nappanee
Wilma S. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Wilbur Troyer residence, 7865 W. 1050 N., Nappanee
Opal Grace Vance, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Katie V. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Daniel Lehman residence, 5105 S. 300 W., Topeka
Rudolph Miller, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee First Brethren Church, Nappanee
Todd J. Smeltzer, 1 p.m., Radiant Life Church, Sturgis
Mabel W. Smith Todd, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Penny Stroud, celebration of life, 7 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Harold L. Weaver, 10:30 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen
