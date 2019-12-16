SERVICES TODAY

Priscilla E. (LeCount) Juday Garner, 12 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Syracuse

Mary N. Mullett, 9:30 a.m., Marlin Yoder residence, 5305 S. 1200 West, Millersburg

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Nancy Brumbaugh Varnado, 10 a.m., graveside at Milford Cemetery

Floyd F. “Doc” Warren, 10 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Joanne Margaret Blosser, 11 a.m., St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Elkhart

SERVICES THURSDAY

Sylvanus John Miller, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 980 2B Road, Nappanee

Wilma S. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Wilbur Troyer residence, 7865 W. 1050 N., Nappanee

Opal Grace Vance, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Rudolph Miller, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee First Brethren Church, Nappanee

Todd J. Smeltzer, 1 p.m., Radiant Life Church, Sturgis

Mabel W. Smith Todd, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Penny Stroud, celebration of life, 7 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you