SERVICES TODAY
Menno N. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 7630 W. 050 North, LaGrange
Peggy L. Bowers, 10 a.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa
Olivia Monet Lint, 10 a.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Elkhart
Harold L. Weaver, 10:30 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen
Arleta Jean Dowty, 2:30 p.m., Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian
SERVICES SUNDAY
Tonya N. Yoder, 1 p.m., Eden Worship Center, Topeka
SERVICES MONDAY
Philip M. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Siloam Fellowship, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Donnabelle M. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES DEC. 29
Elizabeth M. Hochstetler, 2:30 p.m., Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, Sarasota, Florida
SERVICES March 14
John William Ott, Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
