SERVICES TODAY

Menno N. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 7630 W. 050 North, LaGrange

Peggy L. Bowers, 10 a.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa

Olivia Monet Lint, 10 a.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Elkhart

Harold L. Weaver, 10:30 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart

Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen

Arleta Jean Dowty, 2:30 p.m., Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian

SERVICES SUNDAY  

Tonya N. Yoder, 1 p.m., Eden Worship Center, Topeka

SERVICES MONDAY  

Philip M. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Siloam Fellowship, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Donnabelle M. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES DEC. 29

Elizabeth M. Hochstetler, 2:30 p.m., Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, Sarasota, Florida

SERVICES March 14

John William Ott, Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

