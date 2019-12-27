SERVICES TODAY

Melvin W. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Larry Yoder residence, 4370 W. 200 N., LaGrange

Forrest W. Smith, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Retha J. Moran, 11 a.m., Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Elizabeth M. Hochstetler, 2:30 p.m., Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, Sarasota, Florida

SERVICES MONDAY 

O.J. Pippenger Jr., 11 a.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart

Nelson L. Bushong, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Rosamond Lockerbie, 1 p.m., Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home, Hodgenville, Ky., and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Horizon Christian Fellowship, 7702 Indian Lake Road, Indianapolis

SERVICES TUESDAY  

Earl V. Gray, 1 p.m., First Brethren Church of New Paris, New Paris

SERVICES JAN. 4

Willis J. Miller, 2 p.m., Mount Tabor Church of God, Nappanee

SERVICES JAN. 11

Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott, Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

