SERVICES TODAY
Melvin W. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Larry Yoder residence, 4370 W. 200 N., LaGrange
Forrest W. Smith, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Retha J. Moran, 11 a.m., Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY
Elizabeth M. Hochstetler, 2:30 p.m., Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, Sarasota, Florida
SERVICES MONDAY
O.J. Pippenger Jr., 11 a.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
Nelson L. Bushong, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Rosamond Lockerbie, 1 p.m., Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home, Hodgenville, Ky., and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Horizon Christian Fellowship, 7702 Indian Lake Road, Indianapolis
SERVICES TUESDAY
Earl V. Gray, 1 p.m., First Brethren Church of New Paris, New Paris
SERVICES JAN. 4
Willis J. Miller, 2 p.m., Mount Tabor Church of God, Nappanee
SERVICES JAN. 11
Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
SERVICES MARCH 14
John William Ott, Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.