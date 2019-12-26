SERVICES TODAY
Donnabelle M. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Zachary E. Truex, 4 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen
Larry N. Seitz, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Melvin W. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Larry Yoder residence, 4370 W. 200 N., LaGrange
Forrest W. Smith, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Retha J. Moran, 11 a.m., Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY
Elizabeth M. Hochstetler, 2:30 p.m., Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, Sarasota, Florida
SERVICES MONDAY
O.J. Pippenger Jr., 11 a.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES JAN. 11
Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
SERVICES MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
