SERVICES TODAY

Donnabelle M. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Zachary E. Truex, 4 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen

Larry N. Seitz, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Melvin W. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Larry Yoder residence, 4370 W. 200 N., LaGrange

Forrest W. Smith, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Retha J. Moran, 11 a.m., Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY

Elizabeth M. Hochstetler, 2:30 p.m., Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, Sarasota, Florida

SERVICES MONDAY

O.J. Pippenger Jr., 11 a.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES JAN. 11

Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

