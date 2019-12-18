SERVICES TODAY
Sylvanus John Miller, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 980 2B Road, Nappanee
Wilma S. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Wilbur Troyer residence, 7865 W. 1050 N., Nappanee
Opal Grace Vance, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Katie V. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Daniel Lehman residence, 5105 S. 300 W., Topeka
Anna Mae Yoder, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 10668 CR 16, Middlebury
Rudolph Miller, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee First Brethren Church, Nappanee
Todd J. Smeltzer, 1 p.m., Radiant Life Church, Sturgis
Mabel W. Smith Todd, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Penny Stroud, celebration of life, 7 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Peggy L. Bowers, 10 a.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa
Olivia Monet Lint, 10 a.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Elkhart
Harold L. Weaver, 10:30 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen
