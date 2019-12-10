SERVICES TODAY

Trent David Hire, 11 a.m., Richville United Methodist Church, Ligonier

William D. Hooley, memorial service, 11 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

Nancy Rae Meyer, 2 p.m., Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park East, Indianapolis

Vernon D. Sharp, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY  

Kathryn Sue Lehman, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka

M. Charlene Stutzman , 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

SERVICES DEC. 20

Penny Stroud, celebration of life, 7 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen

SERVICES DEC. 21

Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen

