SERVICES TODAY

Edwin L. Kuhns, 9:30 a.m., Joseph Helmuth residence, 69207 Beech Road, Nappanee

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Donnabelle M. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Zachary E. Truex, 4 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen

Larry N. Seitz, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Melvin W. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Larry Yoder residence, 4370 W. 200 N., LaGrange

Retha J. Moran, 11 a.m., Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY  

Elizabeth M. Hochstetler, 2:30 p.m., Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, Sarasota, Florida

SERVICES JAN. 11

Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

SERVICES March 14

John William Ott, Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

