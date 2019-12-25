SERVICES TODAY
Edwin L. Kuhns, 9:30 a.m., Joseph Helmuth residence, 69207 Beech Road, Nappanee
SERVICES FRIDAY
Donnabelle M. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Zachary E. Truex, 4 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen
Larry N. Seitz, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Melvin W. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Larry Yoder residence, 4370 W. 200 N., LaGrange
Retha J. Moran, 11 a.m., Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY
Elizabeth M. Hochstetler, 2:30 p.m., Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, Sarasota, Florida
SERVICES JAN. 11
Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
SERVICES March 14
John William Ott, Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
