SERVICES TODAY
Timothy Ray Berkey Sr., 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Maxine Joy Pletcher, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Carole E. Gessinger, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Church of the Brethren
Lewis H. Haines, 11 a.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen
Edwin E. Troyer, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
SERVICES FRIDAY
Charity Cecelia Richardson-Pontius, 10 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
William “Bill” Joris, 11 a.m. graveside, St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger
SERVICES SATURDAY
Richard R. Evans, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen
Mary Lou Warner Thomas, 11 a.m., Trinity on Jackson United Methodist Church, Elkhart
Betty L. Weaver, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Jack Carr, 1:30 p.m., graveside, Syracuse Cemetery
Glenn A. Yoder, following 11 a.m. burial, Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Clark E. Hamilton, 1-4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
