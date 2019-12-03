SERVICES TODAY

Timothy Ray Berkey Sr., 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Maxine Joy Pletcher, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Carole E. Gessinger, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Church of the Brethren

Lewis H. Haines, 11 a.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

Edwin E. Troyer, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Charity Cecelia Richardson-Pontius, 10 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen

William “Bill” Joris, 11 a.m. graveside, St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger

SERVICES SATURDAY

Richard R. Evans, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Mary Lou Warner Thomas, 11 a.m., Trinity on Jackson United Methodist Church, Elkhart

Betty L. Weaver, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Jack Carr, 1:30 p.m., graveside, Syracuse Cemetery

Glenn A. Yoder, following 11 a.m. burial, Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Clark E. Hamilton, 1-4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

