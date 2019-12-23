SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Simon A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Delbert Helmuth residence, 70388 W. County Line Road, Nappanee
SERVICES THURSDAY
Edwin L. Kuhns, 9:30 a.m., Joseph Helmuth residence, 69207 Beech Road, Nappanee
SERVICES FRIDAY
Donnabelle M. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Zachary E. Truex, 4 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen
Larry N. Seitz, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Retha J. Moran, 11 a.m., Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY
Elizabeth M. Hochstetler, 2:30 p.m., Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, Sarasota, Florida
