SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Simon A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Delbert Helmuth residence, 70388 W. County Line Road, Nappanee

SERVICES THURSDAY

Edwin L. Kuhns, 9:30 a.m., Joseph Helmuth residence, 69207 Beech Road, Nappanee

SERVICES FRIDAY

Donnabelle M. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Zachary E. Truex, 4 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen

Larry N. Seitz, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Retha J. Moran, 11 a.m., Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY

Elizabeth M. Hochstetler, 2:30 p.m., Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, Sarasota, Florida

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you