SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Wilma E. Fry, 9:30 a.m., Lavon Yoder residence, 7750 W. 600 South, Topeka
SERVICES THURSDAY
Meurlene B. Teauge, 7 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Royal H. Bauer, 11 a.m., Koinonia Room, College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Donald A. Chesher, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES FRIDAY
Dorothy M. Evans, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Willis J. Miller, 2 p.m., Mount Tabor Church of God, Nappanee
Shirley Fisher, 2–4 p.m., memorial service, Greencroft Manor 2 Dining Hall, Goshen
Jimmie M. Alexander, 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Corps, Goshen
