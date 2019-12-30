SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Wilma E. Fry, 9:30 a.m., Lavon Yoder residence, 7750 W. 600 South, Topeka

SERVICES THURSDAY

Meurlene B. Teauge, 7 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Royal H. Bauer, 11 a.m., Koinonia Room, College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Donald A. Chesher, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Dorothy M. Evans, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Willis J. Miller, 2 p.m., Mount Tabor Church of God, Nappanee

Shirley Fisher, 2–4 p.m., memorial service, Greencroft Manor 2 Dining Hall, Goshen

Jimmie M. Alexander, 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Corps, Goshen

