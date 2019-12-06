SERVICES TODAY

Richard R. Evans, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Mary Lou Warner Thomas, 11 a.m., Trinity on Jackson United Methodist Church, Elkhart

Betty L. Weaver, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Jack Carr, 1:30 p.m., graveside, Syracuse Cemetery

Anna “Donna” Yoder, 1:30 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Milford

Glenn A. Yoder, following 11 a.m. burial, Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Leon A. Dull, noon, Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Beverly Zimmerman, 1 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery, Flora, Illinois

SERVICES SUNDAY

Clark E. Hamilton, 1-4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Walter E. Miller, 11 a.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Syracuse

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

M. Charlene Stutzman, 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

