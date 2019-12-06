SERVICES TODAY
Richard R. Evans, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen
Mary Lou Warner Thomas, 11 a.m., Trinity on Jackson United Methodist Church, Elkhart
Betty L. Weaver, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Jack Carr, 1:30 p.m., graveside, Syracuse Cemetery
Anna “Donna” Yoder, 1:30 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Milford
Glenn A. Yoder, following 11 a.m. burial, Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Leon A. Dull, noon, Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
Beverly Zimmerman, 1 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery, Flora, Illinois
SERVICES SUNDAY
Clark E. Hamilton, 1-4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Walter E. Miller, 11 a.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Syracuse
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
M. Charlene Stutzman, 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen
