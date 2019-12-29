SERVICES MONDAY
O.J. Pippenger Jr., 11 a.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
Nelson L. Bushong, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Rosamond Lockerbie, 1 p.m., Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home, Hodgenville, Ky., and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Horizon Christian Fellowship, 7702 Indian Lake Road, Indianapolis
Marcelene P. May, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Carol S. Kerk, 11 a.m. memorial service, McCoy Memorial Baptist Church, Elkhart
SERVICES TUESDAY
Earl V. Gray, 1 p.m., First Brethren Church of New Paris, New Paris
SERVICES SATURDAY
Willis J. Miller, 2 p.m., Mount Tabor Church of God, Nappanee
Shirley Fisher, 2–4 p.m., memorial service, Greencroft Manor 2 Dining Hall, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.