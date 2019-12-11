SERVICES TODAY
Kathryn Sue Lehman, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka
M. Charlene Stutzman, 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Leroy D. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Daryl Yoder residence, 1586 E. 3rd Road, Bremen
SERVICES DEC. 20
Penny Stroud, celebration of life, 7 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen
SERVICES DEC. 21
Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen
