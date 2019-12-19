SERVICES FRIDAY 

Katie V. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Daniel Lehman residence, 5105 S. 300 West, Topeka

Anna Mae Yoder, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 10668 C.R. 16, Middlebury

Rudolph Miller, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee First Brethren Church, Nappanee

Todd J. Smeltzer, 1 p.m., Radiant Life Church, Sturgis

Mabel W. Smith Todd, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Penny Stroud, celebration of life, 7 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Menno N. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 7630 W. 050 North, LaGrange

Peggy L. Bowers, 10 a.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa

Olivia Monet Lint, 10 a.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Elkhart

Harold L. Weaver, 10:30 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart

Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen

Arleta Jean Dowty, 2:30 p.m., Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian

