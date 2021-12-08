FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Wilma Miller, 9:30, Wednesday, family residence, 59279 C.R. 33, Middlebury

Rosa Troyer, 10 a.m., First UMC Church, LaGrange

SERVICES THURSDAY

William Brainard, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Adrienne Esberg, 12 p.m., Trinity on Jackson Church, Elkhart

SERVICES FRIDAY

Kenneth Kopf, 9:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Joseph Reiniche, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Kathryn Hunley, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Hernan Cortes Colon, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Timothy A. Wheeler, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Sue E. Ramer, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY

Cuthbert B. “Bert” Pauluhn, 1 p.m., Hilltop Lutheran Church, South Bend

SERVICES THURSDAY, DEC. 16Joann Kilmer Cole, 3 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

