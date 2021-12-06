FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Larry Auld, 11 a.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

Scott Mast, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher Yoder Funeral Home

SERVICES TUESDAY

Brent Hooley, 1 p.m., Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Wilma Miller, 9:30, Wednesday, family residence, 59279 C.R. 33, Middlebury

Rosa Troyer, 10 a.m., First UMC Church, Lagrange

Brandie Willard, 1 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home

SERVICES THURSDAY

William Brainard, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home

Adrienne Esberg, 12 p.m., Trinity on Jackson Church

SERVICES FRIDAY

Kenneth Kopf, Friday, Miller Stewart Funeral Home

Joseph Reiniche, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Kathryn Hunley, 11 a.m., Yoder Culp

SERVICES SATURDAY

Sue E. Ramer, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY, DEC. 13

Cuthbert B. “Bert” Pauluhn, 1 p.m., Hilltop Lutheran Church, South Bend

SERVICES THURSDAY, DEC. 16

Joann Kilmer Cole, 3 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

