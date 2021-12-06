SERVICES TODAY
Larry Auld, 11 a.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart
Scott Mast, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher Yoder Funeral Home
SERVICES TUESDAY
Brent Hooley, 1 p.m., Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Wilma Miller, 9:30, Wednesday, family residence, 59279 C.R. 33, Middlebury
Rosa Troyer, 10 a.m., First UMC Church, Lagrange
Brandie Willard, 1 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home
SERVICES THURSDAY
William Brainard, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
Adrienne Esberg, 12 p.m., Trinity on Jackson Church
SERVICES FRIDAY
Kenneth Kopf, Friday, Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Joseph Reiniche, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Kathryn Hunley, 11 a.m., Yoder Culp
SERVICES SATURDAY
Sue E. Ramer, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES MONDAY, DEC. 13
Cuthbert B. “Bert” Pauluhn, 1 p.m., Hilltop Lutheran Church, South Bend
SERVICES THURSDAY, DEC. 16
Joann Kilmer Cole, 3 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
