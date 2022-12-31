Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Urbane Byler, 4 p.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Mary Dull, 11 a.m., Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church, Syracuse

Dr. William Pletcher, 1:30 p.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart

SERVICES TUESDAY

Dorothy N. Miller, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Robert Lee Nettrouer, 10 a.m., Yoder Culp

Norma June Miller, 10 a.m., Woodlawn Church, Goshen

Mary Henkler, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Leslie R. Shirey, 12:30 p.m., Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, Hobart, IN

SERVICES SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Keith L. Vincent, 1 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Gail E. Yoder, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 15

Jennifer Hile Bourne, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you