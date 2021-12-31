FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Susie Beechy, 9:30 a.m., Freeman Lehman residence, 10915 W. 600 S., Millersburg

Brent J. Blough, 10 a.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

Jeffrey O. Lung, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Millie Coleman, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Dennis R. Phillips, 2 p.m., Graveside at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Goshen

Robert E. Workman, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Ida M. Frey, 9:30 a.m., Wilbur Wingard residence, 11207 N. 700 W. – 57, Topeka

Jay S. Jamison, 11 a.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Nancy L. Donat, 6 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

SERVICES FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Margaret I. Yost, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you