SERVICES TODAY
Susie Beechy, 9:30 a.m., Freeman Lehman residence, 10915 W. 600 S., Millersburg
Brent J. Blough, 10 a.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen
Jeffrey O. Lung, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Millie Coleman, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Dennis R. Phillips, 2 p.m., Graveside at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Goshen
Robert E. Workman, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Ida M. Frey, 9:30 a.m., Wilbur Wingard residence, 11207 N. 700 W. – 57, Topeka
Jay S. Jamison, 11 a.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Nancy L. Donat, 6 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
SERVICES FRIDAY, JAN. 7
Margaret I. Yost, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.