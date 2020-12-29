SERVICES TODAY

Wayne E. Nusbaum, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa

Melvin Ray Chupp, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home

Evelyn J. Graffis, 1 p.m., livestreamed at www.rrefh.com under her tribute page

SERVICES THURSDAY

Sarah M. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Howard Yoder residence, 4625 N. 850 West, Shipshewana

SERVICES MONDAY

Bonita Driver, 7 p.m., livestreamed at https://tinyurl.com/BonnieDriverService

SERVICES TUESDAY

Joan E. Beer, 10 a.m., Living Gospel Church, Nappanee

