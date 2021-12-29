SERVICES TODAY
Vera Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., 62060 C.R. 43, Goshen
Zoann K. Beachy, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Alfred L. Lambright, 10 a.m., Pleasant Ridge Christian Fellowship, Middlebury
Scott E. Blosser, 3 p.m., Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES THURSDAY
Judy A. Lampl, 11 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
Noah A. Murray, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Brent J. Blough, 10 a.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen
Jeffrey O. Lung, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Millie Coleman, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Robert E. Workman, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Jay S. Jamison, 11 a.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.