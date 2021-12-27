Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Joyce E. Burriss, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Sharon A. Robaska, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

John C. Miller, 11 a.m., Fish Lake Bible Church, Sturgis, MI

Donald R. Mathews, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

Vera Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., 62060 C.R. 43, Goshen

Zoann K. Beachy, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Alfred L. Lambright, 10 a.m., Pleasant Ridge Christian Fellowship, Middlebury

SERVICES THURSDAY

Noah A. Murray, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

