FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Leroy Wray, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, Nappanee

John G. Dicken, Jr., 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Patricia Martin, 1 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Joyce Burriss, 11 a.m. Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home

Sharon A. Robaska, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Donald R. Mathews, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

