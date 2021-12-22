SERVICES TODAY
Max K. Weldy, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen
Trudy Filbert, 10 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Elkhart
Lowell Anglin, 11 a.m., Mt. Tabor Church of God
SERVICES THURSDAY
Leroy Wray, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, Nappanee
John G. Dicken, Jr., 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Patricia Martin, 1 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Sharon A. Robaska, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Donald R. Mathews, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
