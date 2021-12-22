Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Max K. Weldy, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

Trudy Filbert, 10 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Elkhart

Lowell Anglin, 11 a.m., Mt. Tabor Church of God

SERVICES THURSDAY

Leroy Wray, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, Nappanee

John G. Dicken, Jr., 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Patricia Martin, 1 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Sharon A. Robaska, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Donald R. Mathews, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you