FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Clarence Schmucker, 9:30 a.m., residence, 11855 W. 050 N., Middlebury

Howard Bixler, 1:30 p.m., West Goshen Church of Brethren

Delores Bollman, 2 p.m., First Mennonite Church, Nappanee

Jimmy R. Norton, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Wilma Shaum, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church

Nelda Steele, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Jeremy L. Plank, 7 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Max K. Weldy, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

Trudy Filbert, 10 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Elkhart

Lowell Anglin, 11 a.m., Mt. Tabor Church of God

SERVICES THURSDAY

LeRoy Wray, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, Nappanee

John G. Dicken, Jr., 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Patricia Martin, 1 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, celebration of life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

