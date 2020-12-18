SERVICES TODAY

Jay D. Wingard, 9:30 a.m., Paul Wingard residence, 9750 W. 250 North, Shipshewana

Amos J. Yoder, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Beverly R. Bailey, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Wilma E. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 13781 C.R. 20, Middlebury

SERVICES MONDAY

Gene Rarick, 10 a.m., Wawasee Community Bible Church, Milford

SERVICES TUESDAY

Jesse H. Ax, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES DEC. 28

John J. Eldridge, 11:45 a.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you