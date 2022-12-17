SERVICES TODAY
Alvin E. Hershberger, 8:30 a.m., Carlisle Hersberger residence, 25559 CR 50, Nappanee
Pollyanna Bowman, 9:30 a.m., Joseph Bowman residence, 10755 CR 14, Middlebury
Katrina Hoover, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Charles St. Germain, Graveside, 12 p.m., Brown Cemetery, Millersburg followed by Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Our Place on Main, Elkhart
Martha Hepler, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Kristina M. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Kenny Schrock residence, 6810 S. 150 E., Wolcottville
SERVICES MONDAY
Meri A. VanDiepenbos, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
Lisa A. Detweiler, 10:30 a.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa – Visitation 1 hour prior to service
Beverly A. Burt, 1 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Mary Jean (Wiggins) Hunt, 3 p.m., Bristol Community Church, Bristol
Kathryn E. Troxel, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home
SERVICES TUESDAY
Mervin Swartzentruber, 5:30 p.m., Greencroft Evergreen Place, 1300 Greencroft Drive, Goshen