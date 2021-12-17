FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Bob D. Troxel, 6 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

Paul J. Ganger, 7 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY

Leona C. Miller, 10 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana

Terry M. Elphick, 11 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

Cynthia J. Hockins, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

Ernestina M. Wenger, 11 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa

Earl Wilson, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SUNDAY

Mary A. Hostetler, 1:30 p.m., Living Water Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Jimmy R. Norton, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Nelda Steele, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Jeremy L. Plank, 7 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Max K. Weldy, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

John G. Dicken, Jr., 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, celebration of life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

