SERVICES TODAY
Bob D. Troxel, 6 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa
Paul J. Ganger, 7 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY
Leona C. Miller, 10 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana
Terry M. Elphick, 11 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
Cynthia J. Hockins, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen
Ernestina M. Wenger, 11 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa
Earl Wilson, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SUNDAY
Mary A. Hostetler, 1:30 p.m., Living Water Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Jimmy R. Norton, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Nelda Steele, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Jeremy L. Plank, 7 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Max K. Weldy, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
John G. Dicken, Jr., 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, celebration of life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
