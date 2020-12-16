SERVICES TODAY

Raymond E. Borkholder, 9:30 a.m., Wilbur Miller residence, 70050 W. County Line Road, Nappanee

Joe W. Gregory, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

David E. Shreiner, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES FRIDAY

Mary F. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 6819 W. 1200 North, Nappanee

Helen C. Neff, 10 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES SATURDAY

Jay D. Wingard, 9:30 a.m., Paul Wingard residence, 9750 W. 250 North, Shipshewana

Amos J. Yoder, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Beverly R. Bailey, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES DEC. 28

John J. Eldridge, 11:45 a.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen

