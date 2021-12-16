SERVICES TODAY
Alberta Troyer, 10:45 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Michael Dills, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Barbara M. Welch, 12:30 p.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
Joann Kilmer Cole, 3 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Bob D. Troxel, 6 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa
Paul J. Ganger, 7 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY
Terry M. Elphick, 11 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
Ernestina M. Wenger, 11 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa
Earl Wilson, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SUNDAY
Mary A. Hostetler, 1:30 p.m., Living Water Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Jimmy R. Norton, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Nelda Steele, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, celebration of life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.