SERVICES FRIDAY
Leon R. Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Old Order Mennonite Church, Goshen
Thelma C. Gibson, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen
Dixie L. Richards, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Linda L. Utley, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Diana Hammonds, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Kay Nussbaum, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Alvin E. Hershberger, 8:30 a.m., Carlisle Hersberger residence, 25559 CR 50, Nappanee
Pollyanna Bowman, 9:30 a.m., Joseph Bowman residence, 10755 CR 14, Middlebury
Katrina Hoover, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Charles St. Germain, Graveside, 12 p.m., Brown Cemetery, Millersburg followed by Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Our Place on Main, Elkhart
Martha Hepler, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen