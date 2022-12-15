Funeral Services

SERVICES FRIDAY

Leon R. Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Old Order Mennonite Church, Goshen

Thelma C. Gibson, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

Dixie L. Richards, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Linda L. Utley, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Diana Hammonds, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Kay Nussbaum, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Alvin E. Hershberger, 8:30 a.m., Carlisle Hersberger residence, 25559 CR 50, Nappanee

Pollyanna Bowman, 9:30 a.m., Joseph Bowman residence, 10755 CR 14, Middlebury

Katrina Hoover, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Charles St. Germain, Graveside, 12 p.m., Brown Cemetery, Millersburg followed by Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Our Place on Main, Elkhart

Martha Hepler, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen

