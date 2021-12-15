FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

LeRoy Helmuth, 10 a.m., New Life Fellowship, Topeka

Raymond Miller, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES THURSDAY

Alberta Troyer, 10:45 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Michael Dills, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Barbara M. Welch, 12:30 p.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

Joann Kilmer Cole, 3 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Bob D. Troxel, 6 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

Paul J. Ganger, 7 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY

Terry M. Elphick, 11 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

Ernestina M. Wenger, 11 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa

Earl Wilson, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SUNDAY

Mary A. Hostetler, 1:30 p.m., Living Water Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Nelda Steele, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, celebration of life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

